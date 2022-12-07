Galatasaray have received positive messages from the agent of Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz, as they look to bring him back to Turkey, with a bid now expected to be made.

Yilmaz moved to Glasgow from Turkish top flight club Besiktas in the summer, but has struggled to make an impact and push Borna Barisic out of the left-back slot.

He has featured in a total of seven games so far for the Gers and is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Besiktas have been strongly linked with wanting to re-sign Yilmaz, potentially on loan, but there is other Turkish interest in the player.

Galatasaray are one of the teams keen on the left-back and they have been in touch with his agent, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

It is suggested that they have received a positive response from Yilmaz’s agent, as they eye a move for him.

Okan Buruk’s side want Yilmaz initially on a loan deal with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

A bid is now expected to be sent to Rangers soon.

It is unclear what plans new Rangers manager Michael Beale has for Yilmaz, heading into the January transfer window.