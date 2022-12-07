Derby County are not interested in Sheffield Wednesday linked Huddersfield Town star Duane Holmes, according to Derbyshire Live.

Holmes has played in every single one of Huddersfield’s Championship games this season, but has not scored a goal, whereas he had five last season.

The American midfielder went to Huddersfield from Derby County in January of last year and there is speculation he could be back.

Derby, along with Sheffield Wednesday, are both linked with making a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

However, Derby do not have Holmes’ name under consideration and he is not on their list of targets for the January window, which could be a boost for the Owls.

Holmes has over 80 appearances for Derby but it appears he will not be adding to that come January next year.

With Derby out, it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday make a move for the Huddersfield star in the January window.

Both Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are in a promotion fight, but Holmes will not be entering that battle on the Rams side at least.