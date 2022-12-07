Hibernian are likely to prefer to sell Ryan Porteous to a club England instead of to Rangers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 23-year-old centre-back will be out of contract at the end of the season and is free to discuss a pre-contract with non-Scottish clubs from January onwards.

Porteous has told Hibernian that he will not be signing a new deal and there are claims that he could be sold in the winter window to earn a fee for the club.

There are suggestions that the defender could agree a deal to join Scottish giants Rangers this winter.

However, an issue for Rangers could be in the shape of Hibernian as it is suggested they are likely to prefer selling him to an English club.

Hibs are aware that they are unlikely to hold on to Porteous and are prepared to cash in on him in the winter window.

But they would likely prefer to see him join a club in England rather than move to Glasgow and join Rangers.

New Rangers boss Michael Beale wants reinforcements and Porteous is a player that could fit the bill.

It remains to be seen whether they manage to get a deal over the line to sign the 23-year-old this winter.