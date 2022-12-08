Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci is still of the belief that Everton loan star Dele Alli can come good for the Turkish giants.

It has been a turbulent loan spell for Alli at Besiktas, not impressing fans with his performances and having to face the stinging words of coach Senol Gunes, who criticised his displays.

However, Besiktas have not given up on him and it is suggested that Gunes has drawn up a plan to work extensively with the Everton man before the season restarts to get him back to his best levels.

Kazanci praised Alli for his work rate, stressing how the Everton loan star runs a long distance even when he is substituted in the middle of a match.

The Besiktas sporting director is another believer in Alli’s abilities and he expects the Everton midfielder to fulfill expectations while in Turkey.

Speaking to Turkish daily Fanatik, Kazanci said: “Dele Alli runs over 10 kilometers even when he is replaced in a game.

“We expect him to meet expectations.”

Alli has scored only one goal in the Turkish Super Lig thus far this season, albeit with no assists, and he will be looking to improve on that once the season resumes.