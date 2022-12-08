West Ham United starlet Callum Marshall has admitted that he prefers warmer climates as he believes he plays his best in those conditions.

Marshall, who joined the Hammers’ Under-18 squad from Linfield in his native Northern Ireland in January, has put in noteworthy performances in Claret and Blue.

The forward recently put pen to paper on his first professional contract with West Ham after turning 18 towards the end of November.

Marshall confessed that warm climates tend to bring the best out of him, pointing to the Hammers’ Under-21 side’s pre-season in Portugal.

Continuing in the rich vein of form he displayed in the second half of the last season after moving from Belfast, Marshall has eight goals and three assists to his name from 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

“I had a really good season with the 18s, enjoyed it”, Marshall said to West Ham’s official website.

“Then went into pre-season. Pre-season was where it sort of took off.

“Went to the Czech Republic, got top goalscorer in the tournament, I scored a good few, and then went to Portugal with the 21s.

“I love playing in the heat.

“I think I actually play better in the heat, to be honest.”

West Ham’s Under-18 side have won every game they have played in the Under-18 Premier League this term, with ten wins recorded so far, and will next travel to Norwich City on 17th December.