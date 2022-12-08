Former Tottenham Hotspur star Younes Kaboul believes that the sky is the limit for his countryman Hugo Lloris and the advancing years will not stop him from laying his hands on more trophies.

The 35-year-old French goalkeeper has already led Les Bleus to a FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League trophy and is still in the running to get his hands on yet another this year in Qatar.

Currently sharing the feat of having represented his country in the most number of games along with Lilian Thuram, Lloris is someone who has left a mark on French football forever, Kaboul feels.

The former Tottenham defender believes that Lloris is someone that other players look up to and is the voice of both the Tottenham and French national team.

“I’ve known him for 20 years now and I’ll tell you now, the sky is the limit for him, even if he is 35 years old”, Kaboul told Tottenham’s official website.

“That won’t stop him leading the team to, hopefully, another trophy.

“He’s a very well-respected player, all the players look up to him and basically, he is the voice of Spurs and the France national team.

“He is one of the most-capped players for France, soon to be the most-capped, and they are lucky to have him.

“He’s a legend of France and Tottenham. He’s had success, he’s been consistent, and he’s made his mark on French football, forever.”

Kaboul is hoping that despite turning 36 years old later this month, Lloris is not about to hang up his gloves.

“I hope he will play as long as he can and continue to be recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“He looks after himself, he’s performing and he’s playing every game.

“I’m sure he wants more.

“I don’t think he’s looking to retire any time soon!”

Lloris swill be aiming to break English hearts on Saturday when he lines up for France in their World Cup quarter-final meeting with England in Qatar.