Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has confessed that he is feeling upbeat during the Whites’ mid-season training camp in Spain and pointed out how its location has meant the focus has stayed on the pitch.

Jesse Marsch’s side will take on La Liga team Elche tonight in a friendly and Forshaw is eager to get back into the swing of things.

Hoping to establish himself once more in Leeds’ starting line-up for the second half of the season, Forshaw has been training for the past two weeks.

Forshaw believes that the team as a whole are feeling great in Spain as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier League towards the new year, stressing that the camp location means they only focus on on the pitch matters.

The 31-year-old is buoyant at the prospect of getting back on the pitch in a bid to get back to full match-sharpness ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Elland Road on 28th December.

“It’s been really good”, Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere so we’ve woken up, trained, had two sessions, gym sessions, recovered well. It’s been a great week.

“I’ve managed to train all week. I trained last week.

“So since we’ve been back in I’ve been involved and feeling like I’m getting fitter and fitter.

“The lads have definitely felt it.

“It’s been exactly what we needed I think.”

Leeds United are currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League table and looking to further extend their stay in the top flight, with only two points separating the Whites from relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.