Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has explained what boss Jesse Marsch is looking for from players in his position, with an emphasis on keeping it simple.

Forshaw hopes to re-enter manager Marsch’s reckoning and play a much bigger role in the second half of the season as Leeds United bid to extend their stay in the top flight for another season.

Tyler Adams, half of Marsch’s preferred pairing at the base of midfield, will serve a suspension after his sending off against Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-3 loss and miss the visit of defending champions Manchester City to Elland Road when the Whites start their league campaign again.

Forshaw is hoping to get the nod to play and revealed his understanding of what Marsch wants from the role.

Likening it in the nicest way possible to a water carrier’s job, Forshaw admitted that he has to keep it simple and play efficiently while offering defensive solidity and constructing attacks.

“It’s a lot about positional discipline. We don’t vacate our position much”, Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s more about solidifying the team, setting up attacks. In the nicest respect a water carrier.

“Jesse wants the position to be quite simple.

“Touch, pass, be efficient, break up play.”

Forshaw has clocked just 47 minutes of football in the Premier League for Leeds so far this season.