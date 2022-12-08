Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore insists that the Owls are aware of the threat that Exeter City’s front three pose and believes that his team must put in a solid performance against the Devon outfit in order to come away with a win.

The Owls are third in the League One table with 41 points from 20 games and drew their last game against Derby County last Saturday.

Next, Moore will take his side to St James Park on Saturday to lock horns with eleventh place Exeter City, who are the fifth-highest goalscorers in the league.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss acknowledged the excellence of Exeter’s front three, which consists of Sam Nombe, Jay Stansfield and Jevani Brown and has amassed a league-high 21 goals.

Moore also praised manager Gary Caldwell for doing a fine job at Exeter and is of the view that the Owls must put in a solid performance on Saturday to give themselves a chance to get a good result.

“They’ve done really, really well so far”, Moore said at a press conference.

“They score a lot of goals.

“We know about their front three and they play exciting football.

“Gary is slowly but surely putting his stamp on the team.

“We know as a group we have to be solid to give us a platform to get something.

“But we expect it to be an exciting game.”

The last time the two sides met in League One, Exeter City came out victorious over Sheffield Wednesday with a 2-1 scoreline in November, 2012.