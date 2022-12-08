Leeds United are claimed to be a potential destination for Torino defender Ola Aina, who is approaching the end of his contract at Italy.

Jesse Marsch’s side have been defensively during the current campaign, with only Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth conceding more goals in the first half of the season.

The Whites are tipped to strengthen their defensive options over the coming transfer windows and could look towards a solution in Italy in the shape of Aina.

Aina is out of contract in the summer and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Leeds have emerged as a potential destination for the defender.

Torino are keen to extend Aina’s stay in Piedmont, but interest from the Premier League could complicate that operation.

It remains to be seen if Leeds opt to make a move to try to take Aina to Elland Road.

Aina has made eleven appearances for Torino in all competitions in the current campaign, scoring once and earning three cautions.

A muscle injury is expected to keep the 26-year-old defender out until January.

Aina is a versatile operator, having played on both defensive flanks, and has experience of playing in the Premier League for Fulham during the 2020/21 season.