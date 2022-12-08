New Rangers manager Michael Beale wants to assess his squad before making any decisions on potential new signings, according to the Scottish Sun.

Following the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Beale has taken over and will have the chance to flex his muscles when the transfer window opens in less than a month’s time.

The board have already given Beale assurances that they will back him in the market, but the 42-year-old on his part wants to take a measured approach.

It is claimed that Beale is determined to fully assess all the players at his disposal before he decides to enter the transfer market.

The new Rangers boss will be looking to see where he needs to strengthen, ahead of the window opening next month.

One player the Gers will not be signing though is Algeria international Ahmed Kendouci.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Ibrox in January, but those reports appear to be wide of the mark.

Rangers resume their season with a domestic fixture against Hibernian on 15th November and Beale will be desperate to start his reign with a win.