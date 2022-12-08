Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has confirmed his intention to fight for his place in the starting line-up when Manchester City come calling.

The defending Premier League champions will visit Elland Road on 28th December upon the resumption of the league campaign.

One half of Jesse Marsch’s preferred pairing at the base of midfield in Tyler Adams will serve a suspension following a red card against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-3 defeat.

Forshaw expects to be one of the American tactician’s obvious choices when it comes time to ponder replacements when Pep Guardiola’s side come calling.

With Marc Roca slated to start, Forshaw wants to pip youngster Sam Greenwood to the other midfield spot up for grabs, hoping to use the friendly against Elche tonight as a springboard.

“I haven’t had conversations with Jesse yet but I think the most obvious number sixes are me and Sam Greenwood”, Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Sam has done brilliant recently when he’s come on in games.

“But there’s no doubt I’ll be fighting for my place, again.”

Forshaw has only three appearances to his name in the Premier League for the Whites so far and hopes to play a more significant role in the second half of the season.