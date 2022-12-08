Wolverhampton Wanderers legend John Richards believes that his former side are too good to be at the bottom of the Premier League table and only need to find solutions in attack in order to be up and running again.

The Molineux club are in search of their third win of the campaign and find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League pile after 15 matches.

They have already replaced former manager Bruno Lage with Julen Lopetegui, though the former Spain coach is yet to officially take charge of his first game for the club.

Richards feels that Wolves have enough firepower and are too good to be at the bottom of the table; he is confident they can stay up.

The need of the hour, according to the 72-year-old, is to find solutions in the scoring areas before they get themselves going again.

“My own personal view is that the team is not a bad team – it’s too good to be at the bottom”, Richards told Express & Star.

“We’ve got a good defence, a good midfield, it’s just that important area of scoring goals where we’re lacking.

“The rest of the squad is good enough to stay in the Premier League, no doubt about it.”

Wolves will resume their season with EFL Cup action against Gillingham on 20th December.