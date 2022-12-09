Alessandro Bastoni has acknowledged the contact he had with Tottenham Hotspur last summer. but stressed that he made the right decision in staying at Inter.

The Italy international was one of Antonio Conte’s top targets and the Spurs boss pushed Tottenham to get their hands on the defender in the previous window.

There was speculation that there was contact between the north London club, Inter and the player’s representatives over a transfer, but nothing came close to getting a deal done.

Inter were reluctant to sell him, Bastoni never pushed for a move, and Tottenham eventually signed Clement Lenglet from Barcelona.

The centre-back admitted that there was contact between him and Tottenham at some point last summer over a transfer.

But Bastoni stressed that he made the right call as he feels happy and content in staying at the Nerazzurri.

“There was some contact”, he admitted to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

“But I am happy that I stayed at Inter Milan.”

The defender has continued to remain a target for Tottenham and the 23-year-old will have a year on his contract at the end of the season.