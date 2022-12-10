Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has lavished praise on full-back Cody Drameh and believes he is in superb form, which is the best he has seen from him.

Drameh spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship at Cardiff City and attracted much interest in the summer transfer window.

Marsch opted to keep hold of the 21-year-old however and has had him at his disposal at Elland Road this term.

Game time has been hard to come by for Drameh, with just one Premier League appearance, but his displays at the club’s winter training camp in Spain have delighted Marsch.

The Leeds boss feels the full-back is playing the best football he has ever seen from him and also has a clear head.

“Cody Drameh for me has had his best two weeks he’s ever had since I’ve been here”, Marsch said after Leeds’ win over Elche in a friendly clash.

“Mentally he is pretty clear in his head.

“I think he’s playing really well.”

Drameh will hope that his displays on the training pitch will be enough to convince Marsch to hand him opportunities when the Premier League campaign resumes later this month.

If he continues to be out of the first team picture, clubs are likely to take an interest in the defender in the looming January window.