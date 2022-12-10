Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun has hailed Everton loan star Dele Alli as a good person and is sure that he will come good once he has fully adapted to Turkish football.

Alli is in the midst of a season-long loan at Besiktas from Everton, with the Turkish giants holding an option to make the move permanent.

The former England international has struggled to impress so far during his stay in Istanbul and the jury is out on whether Besiktas will want to sign him.

Former Everton hitman Tosun is playing with Alli at Besiktas and backed the midfielder as a good person, stressing that he feels when he fully adapts he will show his best.

“Dele Alli and I played together at Everton. Dele is a very nice person”, Tosun, who believes coach Senol Gunes will also help Alli, told Turkish daily Sabah.

“Everyone in the team is always travelling, the kit man, the cook, and everybody loves him.

“He jokes with everyone.

“With Senol Gunes’ touches, he will hopefully get to a good place.

“He came from London, he is going through an adjustment period. When he overcomes that, he will make a great contribution to the team.”

Besiktas will be banking on Alli coming good after the World Cup break as they try to climb from a lowly eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Eagles return to action in the Turkish Cup on 21st December, with Sanilurfaspor providing the opposition.