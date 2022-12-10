Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph is clear that he feels ready to step up into the Whites team and play on a regular basis, if needed by boss Jesse Marsch.

Joseph has been turning heads with his performances at Under-21 level for Leeds this season and there have been calls from some fans to give him an opportunity to start games in the first team.

He has played for the Whites senior team, clocking 90 minutes in the EFL Cup and being handed a one-minute cameo in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur in November.

Leeds are tipped to try to sign another striker in the looming January transfer window, but Joseph is clear that he is ready to step up.

The attacker, while admitting he has work to do on his game, explained he is waiting for Marsch to give him his chance.

“Every player I think feels ready”, he told BBC Radio Leeds when asked if he is ready for regular senior team action.

“That is for Jesse and the staff to see and know.

“I think they are doing very well with the young players, giving them some minutes. Every young lad trusts them. We will see the fruits.

“I am not perfect. I need to improve in everything. In this game, the high level, it is small details.

“Improve in everything I can, be stronger, quicker and we will wait for the chance.”

The games are set to come thick and fast for Leeds following the World Cup break and all eyes will be on how many opportunities Marsch hands to Joseph.