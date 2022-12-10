West Ham United talent Callum Marshall has confessed that he has had to adapt to life in London after making the move from Linfield in January.

Marshall, a centre-forward by trade, signed his first professional contract with the Hammers after turning 18 towards the end of November.

The forward has turned out for West Ham’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads so far in the current campaign, catching the eye with his displays.

Marshall has admitted that he had to go through a period of adaptation off the pitch after making the move from Belfast to London.

On the pitch, Marshall’s performances have caught the eye as he netted a good number of goals across different age groups for the Hammers.

“On the pitch, especially, pre-season and the start of the season, it’s been going really well”, Marshall said to West Ham’s official website.

“I’ve scored a good few goals and hopefully it continues.

“Off the pitch, obviously it’s a lot different than Belfast; London’s a lot bigger.

“Just trying to get used to living here. It’s different because I’m not with my mates.

“I’ve just been trying to build new relationships over here and stop missing home.”

Marshall also noted that comparatively, the environment at West Ham is much more regimented and professional, which meant that he could no longer go back to the life of a normal teenager.

“I lived ten minutes away in Linfield”, Marshall added.

“I just commuted in every day, did the training and I was training with the first team and then went straight back home, lived a normal life.

“A normal teenager’s life and obviously, coming over here, it’s different.

“It’s a lot more professional and regimented like.”

Marshall has netted eight goals and laid on three assists from 13 appearances in all competitions for West Ham across different age groups.