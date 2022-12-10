Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is excited about a potential move to MLS side DC United, as the American club edge closer to signing him.

Klich played for Leeds on Thursday evening against Spanish side Elche, scoring the winning goal of the friendly encounter.

The Poland international has however struggled for game time at Elland Road under Jesse Marsch and the Whites are prepared to let him move on in January.

It emerged earlier this week that DC United are working to sign Klich from Leeds and are rapidly closing in on a deal.

And, according to MLSsoccer.com, Klich is excited about the prospect of moving to join DC United, with the destination pleasing the Pole.

Klich has interest from clubs other than just DC United, but he is keen on linking up with the Americans.

The midfielder would be expected to become a key man under DC United coach Wayne Rooney, finding the regular first team football which is eluding him in England.

DC United had a poor 2022 season in the MLS, finishing rock bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Rooney is looking for the capital club to enjoy a vastly improved 2023 campaign and sees Klich as a piece of the puzzle.