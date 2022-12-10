Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is hoping that Everton loan star Dele Alli will soon start to perform well, easing the pressure to enter the January transfer market.

The loan capture of Alli from Everton in the summer delighted Besiktas fans, but the midfielder has not lived up to expectations.

Alli has scored once in seven Turkish Super Lig outings, with injuries playing their part in limiting his opportunities to make an impact.

Besiktas are just eighth in the Super Lig and new coach Senol Gunes is keen for three or four reinforcements to arrive in January.

Cebi however insists that it will be difficult for the club to enter the market and raised the prospect that Alli may suddenly find his feet, while West Ham loanee Arthur Masuaku will recover from injury.

“The coach had the idea of three or four reinforcements”, Cebi explained to Turkish daily Sabah.

“We sat down and talked again. I have 14 foreign players, who should I let go?

“Finding players in the middle of the season is a big problem.

“Let’s play six games and then we will see the rest.

“Maybe the doubted Dele Alli will show a great performance.

“And Masuaku could overcome his knee injury problem.”

Besiktas finished just sixth in the Super Lig last season and face a battle to claw their way up the standings in the second half of the current campaign.