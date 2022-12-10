Rangers defender Adam Devine believes the Gers followed the game plan that new boss Michael Beale wants to see in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gers are preparing for the resumption of the Scottish Premiership and played host to Leverkusen in a friendly game on Saturday.

It was an opportunity for new Rangers boss Beale to start to show how he wants his team to set up and the Scottish giants cruised to victory.

Malik Tillman scored twice in the first half at Ibrox, while Scott Arfield added a third late on to hand Beale the perfect start as boss.

Devine believes Rangers followed Beale’s game plan well, while he also expressed delight at the Gers managing a clean sheet.

“Under the manager, he wants us to play a certain way and I think we carried that game plan out today”, Devine told Rangers TV.

“Obviously we can still improve some bits of it, but overall happy with the performance.

“As the manager said, at Rangers you don’t play friendlies, every game counts and we wanted to get a clean sheet today.

“And we made that mark and got a clean sheet.”

Rangers will now prepare to return to league duty with a visit from Hibernian on Thursday evening.