Sheffield Wednesday star Mark McGuinness has stressed that it is important for him to try to have the perspective of a more experienced player given the position he takes up on the pitch.

The Owls currently sit in third spot in the League One table and are pushing to go back up to the Championship in one of the automatic promotion slots.

Darren Moore’s side also boast one of the best defences in English football’s third tier and McGuinness has drawn a lot of praise for his exploits at the heart of their backline.

McGuinness feels that given his choice of position, it is imperative that he displays reliability and authority, which requires him to have an experienced mindset.

“I’m 21 probably going on 35”, McGuinness told Sheffield Wednesday’s in-house media in response to whether he always had an older head on his shoulders.

“I think when you’re playing centre-back, it’s always important that you’re reliable and you have that authority because it’s a position where you make one mistake and it can lead to a goal.”

McGuinness also pointed out that the importance of having an older head about him cannot be overstated as he is squaring up to quality forwards on a regular basis, regardless of their age.

The Cardiff City loanee believes that the most important thing for him is to garner as much experience as possible, noting that the Owls gave him a perfect platform.

“I think you need to have that sort of composure and that sort of older head about you”, McGuinness added.

“And you’re playing against top strikers as well, some older, some younger so, it’s just about experience for me and this is perfect.

“It’s what’s been perfect for me.

“Don’t know how many games it has been.

“13, 14 games or whatever, maybe more, but it’s just building on these games and the more experience I get, the better it will be.”

McGuinness has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday so far in the current campaign, scoring one goal and earning only two cautions.