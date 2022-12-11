Former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat has insisted he has made the right choice returning to management with ADO Den Haag despite having to watch his new team thrashed in the cold winter weather.

ADO Den Haag turned to the former Gers boss following the sacking of Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt.

Toiling in the Dutch second tier, they were able to tempt the now 75-year-old Advocaat into the dugout and he is looking to turn the ship around.

Advocaat took his spot in freezing cold conditions on Sunday when ADO Den Haag locked horns with Almere City in a league encounter.

Despite scoring first, ADO Den Haag went down to a 4-1 loss and had a man sent off, but Advocaat has no regrets about leaving the warmth of his home for another managerial job.

Asked if he would rather have stayed at home with a wine and French cream cheese, Advocaat was quoted as saying by Voetbal International: “I don’t like wine and I don’t like French cream cheese either, so then it’s better to be out here in the cold.”

ADO Den Haag sit 17th in the Dutch second tier, but the former Rangers boss remains confident he has enough to work with to improve matters.

“In the second half we didn’t anticipate their 4-4-2 well, while that was what we discussed. We have to learn from that, then we have to be clearer as a staff.

“There is still something to be added [from the transfer market], but also don’t forget that we were missing some key players.

“In the end, I did see some things we can work with as a staff.”

Advocaat was in charge of Rangers from 1998 until 2001 and during his time at Ibrox picked up two Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.

He will now attempt to work something of a miracle at ADO Den Haag, who next play on Friday, at home to TOP Oss.