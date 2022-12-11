Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has admitted he would be surprised if either Declan Rice or Jude Bellingham do not end up at Anfield.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their midfield soon after paying the price for not doing so in recent transfer windows and Bellingham is their top target.

They face serious competition to land the England international and Borussia Dortmund could demand as much as €150m for his signature.

West Ham midfielder Rice is also expected to be on the move next summer, although it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Redknapp thinks that playing with Rice and Bellingham in midfield at the World Cup has been a joy for Liverpool star Jordan Henderson and admits he would be surprised if one of the two do not end up moving to Anfield.

“For Jordan to go and play with Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, it’s a dream. It’s such a mobile, well-balanced midfield unit”, Redknapp told The Athletic.

“You can see that he’s enjoying having them for company in there.

“I’d be surprised if either Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice doesn’t end up at Liverpool.

“I don’t know which one. Ideally, you’d want both”, he added.

The jury is out on what level of spending power Liverpool will be able to deploy in the transfer market at the same time as the club’s owner Fenway Sports Group is looking to sell.