Interest in young Everton striker Tom Cannon is growing ahead of the January transfer window, with Sheffield Wednesday now keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon has impressed in the youth ranks at Everton, but his chances of regular first team football under Frank Lampard in the second half of the season look slim.

The striker will not be short of options though and Fleetwood Town have been looking to snap him up on loan.

Now Scott Brown’s team have been joined by League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls boss Darren Moore wants to strengthen his squad in January as he looks to lead them up to the Championship.

Joining the promotion chasers may appeal to Cannon, with Sheffield Wednesday regularly playing in front of big crowds at Hillsborough too.

Cannon made his Premier League bow for Everton in November before the World Cup break kicked in, bring brought off the bench in a 3-0 loss away at Bournemouth.

Lampard is tipped to look to bring in another striker when the transfer window swings open for business in a matter of weeks.