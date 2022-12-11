Rangers defender Adam Devine has dubbed Michael Beale’s first game in charge, against Hibernian on Thursday, a must win encounter.

Devine played for Rangers on Saturday as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in a friendly clash at Ibrox, giving an extra boost to the Beale reign.

The Rangers manager will now switch his focus to his first competitive match in charge of the club, with Hibernian due to visit Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Thursday.

Devine believes that Rangers simply must beat Hibernian on Thursday, heaping the pressure on for Beale’s first taste of competitive life as Gers boss.

The Rangers defender is sure though that his side can pick up all three points.

“We want to go into Hibs on Thursday, and we want to win that game as well”, Devine said on Rangers TV.

“It is a must win game so I’m sure the fans will be here and if we can turn up then I’m sure we can get a good result.”

Devine also stressed that the friendly against Leverkusen showed perfectly just how Beale wants his Rangers team to play.

He added: “You can see the way he wants the players to play, the intensity in training is right up and everybody wants to fight for their position so it has been excellent.”

Rangers are nine points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, but can cut the gap to six points by beating Hibernian.