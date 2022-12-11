Injured Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo is aiming to be back before the end of the month following a positive medical check, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool snapped up Arthur on a season-long loan from Juventus just before the summer transfer window closed.

The Brazilian though has been unable to make an impact at Anfield and picked up an injury after just one outing, in the Champions League against Napoli.

It was expected to be well into 2023 before the 26-year-old would be at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal again, but he is ahead of schedule.

Arthur has received positive news following medical tests and is now pushing hard to get back into action.

It is claimed that the loan star will try to be back before the end of the month, with further tests now already booked to check his progress.

Having Arthur fit and ready would be a boost for Klopp amid a period in the season where games will come thick and fast for Liverpool.

Arthur will also be keen to repay Liverpool for their decision to loan him, while a clause allowing the Reds to sign him permanently does exist.