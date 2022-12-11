Liverpool have been told by Fiorentina that midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is not for sale in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Morocco international Amrabat has shone at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar and there looks set to be a flurry of approaches for his signature in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are claimed to be keen to sign the midfielder from Fiorentina as the German tactician looks to inject new life into the Reds’ squad.

However, according to Italian outlet Fiorentina.it, La Viola have told Liverpool that they do not want to sell Amrabat in January.

Fiorentina regard the midfielder as a key man and are firmly opposed to letting him depart in the middle of the season.

However, the Italian side could still be tested by offers for Amrabat.

The Morocco international is under contract at Fiorentina until the summer of 2024, but the Serie A side do have an option in the deal which would allow them to extend it by a further year.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Amrabat, while Tottenham Hotspur looked at signing him in both January and the summer, this year.

And it remains to be seen how solid their stance will prove to be if lucrative offers are made for Amrabat.