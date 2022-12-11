Portsmouth could soon hear from Blackpool over whether they will be recalling Owen Dale from his loan at Fratton Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Winger Dale is on loan at Portsmouth and has impressed under boss Danny Cowley, who recently hailed him for his performances.

The winger has turned out on a regular basis for Pompey, clocking 16 outings in League One and providing four assists for his team-mates.

Blackpool though have a clause which would allow them to recall Dale in January and they are soon to decide whether they want to trigger it.

The Seasiders sold Josh Bowler after sending Dale on loan to Portsmouth and are short of bodies in his role.

Bringing Dale back would give boss Michael Appleton another option and the Championship side are poised to decide whether to inform Portsmouth the winger must return.

Blackpool sit inside the Championship relegation zone at present, having picked up 23 points from their 22 league games so far.

The Seasiders played out a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

It remains to be seen what they will decide to do, but Portsmouth will be keen to hear their decision soon.