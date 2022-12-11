Leon King has dubbed the training regime of new Rangers manager Michael Beale “amazing” and insists he is glad to be part of it.

Beale, a former first team coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, was tempted back to Rangers to take the top job and left English Championship side QPR to answer the call.

His Rangers side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, but are now shaping up for the real business to return as Hibernian arrive in the Scottish Premiership on Thursday.

Centre-back King is happy to have Beale in charge and lifted the lid on the Englishman’s training sessions, dubbing them “amazing”.

The teenager is pleased to be involved under the new Rangers manager and told Rangers TV the impressive win over Leverkusen had been coming: “It’s been coming. We’ve been training with an intensity since the new manager has come in.

“It’s been amazing and I’m glad to be part of it.

“We want to keep clean sheets in every game that we play in and this is just the start.”

With the World Cup break now ending for Rangers and the Scottish top flight, King admits he cannot wait to bite into competitive games again.

“I’m buzzing [to return to league action]. It’s been a while and obviously the last league game that I played, I took a knock so I don’t remember much about it”, he said.

“It will be good to get back out there and play league games in front of the fans again.”

King will be looking to make an early impression on new boss Beale if he is given the vote to start against Hibernian on Thursday night.