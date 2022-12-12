AC Milan have upped the ante and are ready to offer Chelsea target Rafael Leao a salary of €7m per season to get him secured on a new contract at the San Siro.

Leao helped AC Milan lift the Scudetto last season and has continued to impress for the Italian giants this term.

His contract with AC Milan ends in the summer of 2024 and Chelsea are interested in getting hold of the Portuguese star in the next year.

However, AC Milan are not ready to back down and are getting down to the business of pushing hard to get Leao to sign an extension.

One of the sticking points in the disagreement over a new contract was the salary demands of the winger, which were claimed to be in the €7m region.

Now, AC Milan have decided to up their offer and are ready to pay him a salary of €7m per season, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset.

Frederic Massara and Paolo Maldini, directors of the Milan club, are working hard so that Leao signs the new deal and are working with his agents.

It remains to be seen if Leao agrees to the new wage offer and signs the deal, which would put a spanner in the works for Chelsea.