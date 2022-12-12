Aston Villa could be an unlikely destination for Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, despite having shown interest in him.

The Portuguese wants to depart Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after falling out of favour with coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for Felix and Aston Villa boss Emery is an admirer of the player.

The Villa Park side are showing interest in signing Felix, but according to Spanish daily SPORT, neither the club, nor the city in which they are based, meet his expectations.

Aston Villa look to have a tough task convincing Felix and also face serious competition for him, even in the event they can warm him to a switch to Villa Park.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested and have already contacted Felix’s agent, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also alive to the attacker’s situation.

Arsenal, who are making a surprise bid for the Premier League title, are another potential destination for Felix.

Bayern Munich were keen on Felix in the past and it remains to be seen if they rekindle their interest given his availability.