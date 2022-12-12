Newcastle United are ready to put in a big offer for in-demand Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rabiot has excelled for both club and country recently, putting in a string of performances that have Juventus and France fans singing his praises.

The midfielder’s contract with Juventus is up at the end of this season and there are no indications of a new deal being signed.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are linked with him, but now Newcastle are also interested and ready to pounce to get him in through the door.

Newcastle are prepared to put in a bid worth a large amount of money for the Juventus star in January, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

At the risk of losing him on a free transfer in the summer, Juventus may be tempted by Newcastle’s offer, especially combined with their behind-the-scenes difficulties.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest is claimed to be geared more towards a free transfer next summer, but Newcastle could have him in before that.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is said to be resigned to losing Rabiot in the new year and the question now remains whether it will be to Newcastle in January.