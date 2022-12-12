Leeds United and Everton are continuing to hold talks for Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Cunha is looking likelier by the day to leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, after a spate of lacklustre performances.

Playing in 17 matches for the Spanish giants this season, the striker has yet to score a goal and could be on his way out of the Madrid club.

Both Wolves and Aston Villa are keen on the striker and they are joined in their interest by Everton and Leeds.

And it is claimed that Everton and Leeds are in talks to sign Cunha, talks which are continuing to take place.

At the moment though, Wolves are purportedly leading the race for the Atletico Madrid star, though the deal is far from sealed.

Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds remain in the contest and one of the three clubs may be his destination come January.

Though experiencing a dry spell this season, Cunha scored six times and assisted the same number last term in La Liga.