Tam McManus feels that Bayern Munich loan star Malik Tillman has not done enough to convince Rangers to spend £5m to £6m to sign him on a permanent basis.

Tillman found the back of the net twice as his side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in a friendly at Ibrox on Saturday under new boss Michael Beale.

McManus though feels that there is much enough to be done by the 20-year-old for the Scottish giants to spend a significant amount on signing him on a permanent basis.

“Tillman, who I think has showed flashes of the player that he can be, has not done enough”, McManus told PLZ Soccer.

“I saw somebody saying it would cost £5m, £6m to buy him.

“I don’t think he’s shown that he is that kind of player, that Rangers can buy him for that money.”

For Tillman to think about his long-term future in Scotland, McManus feels, a lot will depend on newly-appointed Rangers manager Beale.

“Maybe Beale will get a tune out of him”, McManus added.

The former top flight attacker does not deny the fact that Tillman has quality but feels that consistency is going to be key.

“He’s got that quality, but he’s got to show it more regularly.”

The 20-year-old has so far featured in 23 games overall for Rangers, making seven goal contributions.

He is set to stay at the club until the end of the season before returning to his parent club, with whom he has a contract until 2024.