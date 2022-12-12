Hannibal Mejbri has insisted that his aim for the remainder of the season is to help take Birmingham City to the top six in the Championship.

The teenager is back at St Andrew’s following international duty with Tunisia and took part in the match against Blackpool at the weekend.

Hannibal created chances for his team-mates over the course of the 86 minutes he was on the pitch but could not help Birmingham win the match which eventually ended in a 0-0 draw.

The midfielder was happy to impress for his club in his very first match since returning from international duty, though he does not want to stop at that and aims to take the team to the top six.

“I didn’t play a lot in the World Cup so I was happy to come back here and get some minutes and show what I can do”, Hannibal was quoted as saying by Birmingham Mail.

“For the rest of the season I want to go to the top six for the play-offs and I think that’s the objective of all the clubs and all the fans.

“We think about this but we need to think as well about the small details and get better as a team.”

Birmingham are next in action at home to Reading, before they then head to Turf Moor to lock horns with Burnley.