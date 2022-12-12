Arsenal have been warned they will have to dig very deep if they want to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have made the Ukraine international their top target for the January transfer window and it is claimed that the club’s owners are prepared to bankroll a move for him.

Mikel Arteta’s side are involved in a Premier League title race and the club believe that Mudryk could inject extra life into their bid.

They will have to dig deep though, with Shakhtar Donetsk’s director of football Darijo Srna telling CBS Sports: “When our president doesn’t sell Mudryk for €30m in a difficult moment, he’s sending a message to everyone: ‘I want to be in the top level in the Champions League. I want to win the championship

“After [Kylian] Mbappe and Vini Jr, he’s the best player in this position.

“So if someone wants to buy Mudryk, they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money.”

Publicly the Ukrainian giants have been clear that around €100m will be needed in order to sign Mudryk, but it is claimed that they will entertain offers of over €60m.

Shakhtar Donetsk are not involved in the Champions League in the new year, but do still have Europa League football on the agenda.

They will take on French side Reims over two legs in the playoff round in February.