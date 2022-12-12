Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is a massive fan of Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha and the Whites are pushing to sign him, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian attacker is expected to be in demand when the January transfer window swings open and Wolves have been working on a deal.

While the switch looked to be on track, it is now frozen and not progressing.

Other clubs would like to push Wolves out of the way and Leeds are leading the charge, with the Whites claimed to be very interested in Cunha.

The Elland Road club’s director of football Orta is a huge fan of Cunha and wants him at Leeds.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch worked with Cunha at RB Leipzig and knows what the 23-year-old can do.

Leeds are expected to try to sign a striker when the January window opens and Cunha is a solid target.

However, there are other clubs that are keen on the Brazil international, including Everton, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Cunha is out of favour at Atletico Madrid and feels his lack of playing time is a major reason why he missed out on a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad.