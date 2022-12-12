Celtic star Moritz Jenz is of the view that he has not received any German national side call-ups due to spending part of his youth in England.

The 23-year-old German defender signed a season-long loan with Celtic from Ligue 1 side Lorient this summer.

Jenz quickly established himself as a key man under Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou, appearing in 19 games and scoring two goals for Celtic.

The Celtic star is of the view that the fact that he spent his formative years playing football in England may have contributed to his lack of international attention, as he is yet to obtain his first call-up for the Germany national team.

However Jenz, who was in the youth ranks at Fulham, admits that representing his country at international level is a big dream and stressed that he is working hard for it.

“Maybe because I spent my youth in England, I was never on the international radar”, Jenz was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“But of course, it would be a big dream to one day wear the jersey of the German national team – and that’s what I’m working towards.”

Jenz also emphasised that wearing a Celtic shirt entails not playing for oneself but rather contributing to the team’s illustrious history.

“When you wear the shirt, you are not playing for yourself, you are playing to be a part of Celtic’s history of success.”

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table with a nine-point lead over city rivals Rangers and will resume their campaign against Aberdeen on 17th December.