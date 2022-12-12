Stevenage boss Steve Evans has hailed Portsmouth as a football club, while also saluting their fans, as he looks forward to playing Pompey in an EFL Trophy tie.

Evans is making winning promotion from League Two with Stevenage his priority, but a tie with Portsmouth awaits on Tuesday night which could see his side go a step further in the EFL Trophy.

The former Leeds United boss is relishing the game and believes Portsmouth are a fantastic football club and their Fratton Park home a great ground to play at.

Evans further lauded the Portsmouth fans, who he thinks help to make the club iconic.

“Portsmouth is a brilliant football club, known throughout the world and that is down to their brilliant support”, Evans told his club’s official site.

“Fratton Park is one of those iconic stadiums and we look forward to the game.”

Stevenage will make changes for the game, but Evans is clear he does not have a favoured starting eleven regardless.

“Our next three games are all tough in their own right, but we will utilise the squad over those matches in a way we see fit.

“We will start by making multiple changes tomorrow. We have a squad here and not a favoured eleven.”

Stevenage last met Portsmouth in the EFL Cup in the summer of 2020, with Portsmouth emerging as winners on penalties after a 3-3 draw.