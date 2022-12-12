Leeds United custodian Joel Robles feels that the most important thing for a goalkeeper is to train in such a way so that they can be ready for any match situation.

The Whites have had a training camp in Spain as they ramp up preparations for the return of the Premier League.

Robles, who was fully involved in the camp and worked with Leeds’ goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, took time to give his view on what training for goalkeepers needs to involve.

According to the 32-year-old, he and his fellow goalkeepers need to train in such a way that it replicates the situations they will encounter during games.

“The most important thing for ‘keepers is to train in the same situations as in the games”, Robles told LUTV.

“For example, handling crosses, or if they play different positions or we need to take high positions.”

The former Everton man further revealed that how they approach a particular game depends on the nature of the opponent they face.

“We need to train crosses on the first ball or the second balls, depending on the opponent, we train in situations.”

Robles is currently providing cover for Illan Meslier at Leeds and will want to make sure he is sharp and ready to step in if called upon by Jesse Marsch.