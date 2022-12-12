AC Milan captain Davide Calabria had admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are ahead of his team in their progress at the moment, but cannot wait to face off against them in the Champions League.

Tottenham are set to take on the Italian giants in the last 16 of the Champions League in the new year, but the Milan club have already lost twice to a London team, Chelsea, in the competition this year.

AC Milan have also reached the knockout round of the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season, with Tottenham doing it three times in that time and reaching the final in the 2018/19 campaign.

Calabria has no qualms in accepting that Tottenham are ahead of the Milan club in terms of the level of football in Europe.

However, the AC Milan captain is eager for his team to develop and is waiting in anticipation for the Round of 16 clash.

Speaking to Sky Italia about Tottenham, Calabria said: “They’re ahead of us at European level, but we want to move forward and we can’t wait to face them.”

While Tottenham have had more success recently in Europe, historically AC Milan are the bigger achievers by a long stretch.

Regardless, Tottenham will be hoping they show their superiority on the pitch and get a win against the Serie A club.