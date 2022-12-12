Southampton loan star Kegs Chauke has revealed that the reception he received from the Exeter City fans for his performance on Saturday was a great moment for him.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Southampton in 2017 from Thatcham Town and made his senior team debut in January 2021 against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Chauke is highly rated at Southampton and has been sent out on a season-long loan to League One outfit Exeter City for first-team minutes.

The Southampton loanee made his first start of the season for Gary Caldwell’s side against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, where he put in an impressive performance before coming off in the 86th minute.

Chauke pointed out that there are some errors in his game that he must improve and stressed that receiving the reception the Exeter City crowd gave him while coming off was a great moment for him.

The midfielder also added that he is hoping that the performance against Sheffield Wednesday was the beginning of many more good performances to come from him in the future.

When asked about whether he was satisfied with his performance on Saturday, Chauka told Exeter City’s in-house media: “Yes, definitely.

“I had good parts in the game and obviously errors I can improve going forward.

“But to come off with the reception I had after the performance all the team put in is just a great moment for me.

“Hopefully the start of many more to come.”

Chauke has featured in 13 games for Exeter City so far this season, while also bagging two goals.