Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski has insisted that everyone in the Spurs squad is taking the training very seriously ahead of the season’s restart.

Antonio Conte’s side are fourth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 15 games and resume their campaign against Brentford on Boxing Day.

Spurs have resumed training after a two-week break, and on Friday, they locked horns with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in a friendly game they won 4-0.

Kulusevski, who scored on Friday, insisted that everyone in the squad is taking the training sessions very seriously ahead of their next competitive game against Brentford.

The Tottenham winger also revealed that Spurs players are aiming to work hard in the training sessions to get ready for the second half of the season.

“We’re taking it as if it we did in pre-season”, Kulusevski told SpursPlay.

“Whatever they tell us to do we’re going to work hard and try and get better as we know we’ve got a game in two weeks against Brentford that we need to be ready for for the second half of the season.

“We took the two weeks off, we took the rest and come back and taken training very seriously.”

Kulusevski has featured nine times for Spurs in the Premier League this season and has provided five assists, while scoring a goal against Southampton on the opening day.