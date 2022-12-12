Stevenage manager Steve Evans is not enthused about the EFL Trophy match against Portsmouth this week and will make many changes to his squad as they take on Pompey.

Boro are currently second in League Two, ten points above fourth-placed Barrow, albeit with one match more played, and are hoping to secure automatic promotion this term.

They travel to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth this week in the round of 16 of the EFL Trophy, but Stevenage are also still alive in the FA Cup.

Evans is adamant that he will make a number of changes to his squad, which played out a draw against Mansfield Town over the weekend, when they travel to Portsmouth.

The Boro boss admitted that the EFL Trophy is not a competition he would like to do well in and instead will focus his energies on the game against AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

“We’ll go to Portsmouth on Tuesday, we’ll make lots of changes”, Evans told reporters post the Mansfield game.

“It’s not a competition that I’d like to do well in, I’d love to do well in.

“But we’ll make lots of changes because our real thoughts are on AFC Wimbledon.”

Portsmouth are also alive in the FA Cup but their recent league form has been sloppy, winless in their last six games, and the Stevenage clash may offer Pompey a chance to pick up an elusive win.