Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that Pompey aim to use the EFL Trophy as an opportunity to develop young players with first-team football, ahead of their tie with Stevenage.

Cowley’s team have managed to qualify for EFL Trophy’s third round after defeating fellow League One outfit Ipswich Town 2-0 in the previous round.

The Portsmouth manager will face Steve Evans’ Stevenage in their EFL Cup tie tonight, hoping to extend their run in the competition.

Cowley underlined Portsmouth’s intention to develop young players by giving them opportunities in the competition.

The Pompey boss also pointed out that they have a match against MK Dons on Saturday, but insisted that he will pick the best possible side to win the Stevenage game.

“I think for us, we have a clear strategy in this competition”, Cowley told Portsmouth TV.

“We want to try to use it for development purposes and give some of our young players an opportunity whenever possible.

“We obviously have a very important game this Saturday against MK Dons but ultimately, the game in front is always our focus.

“Now we will pick the best possible team that we can.

“We absolutely want to win the game but also want to develop our young players to try to find that balance.”

Portsmouth are in eighth place in the League One table with 29 points from 18 games and won their last league game against Forest Green Rovers in October.