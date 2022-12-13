Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci has insisted that Everton loan star Dele Alli is working intensely and stressed he is hoping his form can turn.

Alli is on loan at Besiktas from Everton for the season and headed to Turkey in the summer with the aim to breathe new life into his stalled career.

Things have not gone according to plan so far, with Alli struggling to make an impact and being publicly criticised by the club’s coach Senol Gunes.

The Black Eagles have not given up on the former England star though and Kazanci is clear that Alli is working hard.

Kazanci hopes that Gunes’ efforts and reputation for rescuing declining players, combined with Alli’s hard work, can see the midfielder make a big impact in the second half of the season.

He told Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor: “Dele Alli is working intensively.

“We had intense talks with him before we signed him.

“Senol is famous for returning many players whose careers have been on the decline.

“We hope that he will be better in the second half of the season.”

All eyes will be on whether Alli can start to turn his form around in the second half of the season; he is due to return to Everton after his loan stint if Besiktas do not sign him permanently.