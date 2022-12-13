Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson believes Celtic star Josip Juranovic has doubled or tripled his value by putting in incredible performances for Croatia in the World Cup.

Juranovic joined Celtic in the summer of 2021 from Legia Warsaw and the right-back has proven himself to be a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The 27-year-old was selected for Croatia’s World Cup squad and has started all five games for Zlatko Dalic’s side, registering an assist.

Ferguson is of the view that Juranovic is having a brilliant World Cup with Croatia and stressed that the player has been putting in standout performances for his national side.

The former Scottish international is of the opinion that the Celtic star has doubled or tripled his value on the transfer market and believes that the Bhoys will be waiting for an offer for the right-back in the January transfer window.

“I think he is having an excellent World Cup, no doubt about it”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“With some of the performance he is putting in, I think his value doubled that even tripled.

“As I have said, he has been outstanding for Croatia, so I am sure that Celtic will be waiting at the start of January to see if offers are going to come in.”

Croatia will take on Argentina in the semi-final of the World Cup tonight and Juranovic will be hoping to help his national side to their second final in their history.