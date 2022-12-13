There is frustration within Tottenham Hotspur’s academy set-up over the lack of a pathway into the first team under Antonio Conte, according to football.london.

Conte is known for being a manager who focuses on the here and now in his pursuit of success and his approach has not changed at Tottenham.

The Italian likes to count on experienced players and notably swooped for 33-year-old Ivan Perisic in the summer, with younger players in the squad such as Harvey White, Djed Spence and Pape Matar Sarr struggling to get a look in.

Tottenham’s talents have struggled to make progress under Conte and two young and highly rated strikers, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett, have both been sent out on loan.

And it has not gone unnoticed within the club that Conte wants to rely on experience over youth.

It is claimed that there is frustration in the academy that the pathway into the senior team does not appear to be there under Conte.

The Italian believes the academy need to develop players to be ready to slot straight into his squad if he needs to use them and as such he should not have to shoulder development responsibility.

Unlike some other managers, who look to provide the final stage of development to youngsters in the first team, Conte wants talents to be as ready-made for his team as possible.