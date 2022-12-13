Sunderland supremo Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has expressed his delight at how Tony Mowbray is performing as the club’s manager.

The Black Cats were forced to act quickly to find a new manager after Alex Neil quit his post at the Stadium of Light to take over at fellow Championship club Stoke City.

They turned to former Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray, who slotted into the role at Sunderland at short notice.

Mowbray has settled quickly and has steered Sunderland into eleventh place in the Championship table.

Louis-Dreyfus is pleased with Mowbray’s performance and stressed the manager did not come into an easy situation, notably not having a pre-season to work with the players.

The Black Cats chairman told the Northern Echo: “What I liked is that Tony came in with an open mentality.

“We knew we had injuries, but we didn’t give up.

“We tried to be creative to pick up results in a lot of the games, and that was really pleasing.

“To come into a club and a new group without a pre-season is not easy, and it wasn’t an easy situation, but so far, it’s gone really well, and we’re really pleased with it”, Louis-Dreyfus added.

Sunderland are expected to back Mowbray to make additions to the squad when the January transfer window swings open in a matter of weeks.